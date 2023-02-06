Inside EWN Roundtable: Is water scarcity the result of poor infrastructure?

In a roundtable that looked at access and infrastructure, experts discussed some of the reasoning behind South Africa's water crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Last week, residents of Soshanguve took to the streets to demand an end to the ongoing water cuts.

The City of Tshwane implemented stage 2 water restrictions, saying high-lying areas were at risk of draining reserves amid load shedding.

And while the residents finally had their taps running again, the protest heightened conversations around the water crisis in South Africa.

In a roundtable that looked at water access and infrastructure, experts discussed some of the reasoning behind the issue.

Director General from the Department of Water and Sanitation, Sean Phillips, said issues of water infrastructure differed in all municipalities because water was different to electricity.

“We do monitor water infrastructure, and we do detailed reports on water services at different municipalities. And while we can agree that there is a dilapidation in most municipals infrastructures resulting in the lack of water thereof, water is different to electricity - it is mostly dependent on the areas.

"Some areas do well in according to our assessments and others don’t,” Phillips explained.

While the frustrations of having to deal with water cuts or no water at all should not be ignored, water resource management scientist Professor Anthony Turton said the history South African water issues dated back many years.

“We have a long, complex chain of water as a service and resource in SA, with a sophisticated history of solving problems dating back to 1910. We should also distinguish between soft infrastructure, which is the running of the water services from the offices, and hard infrastructure, which speaks to the pumps and the pipes that distributes water.”

On the issue of water consumption and South Africa being labelled as a water scarce country due to insufficient rainfall, CEO of the Lepelle Northern Water board Cornelius Ruiter said the answer was to restrict water flow, to avoid water wastage.

“We must not take for granted that we have clean water that complies to the standards of the WHO [World Health Organization]. Going into the future, we need to look at re-using our water, because it is critical in avoiding wastage.”

Listen to the full conversation below.