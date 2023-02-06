'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said President Cyril Ramaphosa seemed paranoid in his handling of deputy president David Mabuza's resignation.

The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.

READ: David Mabuza resignation: An apparent calculated move as cabinet reshuffle looms

Mabuza confirmed he was stepping down over the weekend.

Ramaphosa's office subsequently announced that the president had asked his deputy to stay on until the transition could be finalised.

The EFF said it believed party politics and concerns that Ramaphosa might not finish his term of office were at play.

“Cyril Ramaphosa is operating in an environment where he is paranoid and perhaps that is the reason why he is reluctant, but, regardless of that, we think it's a strange characteristic of a government that is very secretive and it doesn’t make any logical sense why he doesn’t want DD Mabuza to resign,” said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.