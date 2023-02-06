Ginwala left indelible mark in democratic SA, say MPs

Frene Ginwala passed away in January, she was the country's first democratic National Assembly Speaker.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday paid tribute to the country’s first democratic National Assembly Speaker Frene Ginwala describing her as a “well-rounded” leader.

Ginwala died last month at the age of 90.

MPs have also called for Ginwala to be remembered in a more memorable way.

Monday’s joint sitting to commemorate Ginwala started with leaders of all parties writing messages of support in the condolences book.

Members also took to the podium to commemorate Ginwala.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister, Naledi Pandor, was the first to pay tribute saying Ginwala’s historic election as a Parliament speaker signalled a new era.

"Comrade Frene Ginwala was a truly incredibly well-rounded leader who leaves an indelible mark on the history of post-apartheid South Africa."

Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube described Ginwala as a “trailblazer”.

"The life of this formidable feminist, academic, freedom fighter and trailblazer has made me a young leader in South Africa to pause for thought about the role we are all playing in bettering the lives of people."

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s Natasha Ntlangwini focused on the African National Congress saying Ginwala might not have foreseen a situation where her party’s president would be accused of violating the Constitution.