Former policeman charged for Caiphus Nyouka's murder suffers heart attack

Abram Engelbrecht, one of three charged, was set to appear in court on Monday but the case was postponed to 17 April after the High Court in Benoni heard that he was apparently recovering in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the former apartheid policemen accused of struggle activist Caiphus Nyoka’s murder apparently suffered a heart attack and stroke.

Nyoka was shot dead in his parents’ home in Daveyton during the early hours of the morning of 24 August 1987.

Over 30 years later three former apartheid policemen - now all in their 60s and 70s - were finally summoned in 2022 to appear in the dock on charges of murder and defeating the administration of justice.

The case came before the High Court in Benoni for what was supposed to be a pre-trial conference.

However, proceedings did not go ahead as planned after the court heard that accused number three, Abram Engelbrecht, was apparently recovering in hospital.

Accused number one, Johan Marais, was also not in the dock on Monday.

The reason for his absence was unclear, although it was understood that he usually travelled with Engelbrecht, which could explain it.

Warrants of arrest for both Marais and Engelbrecht were issued. They were, however, held over until the next court date.

The case was postponed until 17 April.

In the interim, the court also heard on Monday that the defence planned on making written representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.