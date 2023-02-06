Economists urge Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet and save SA

Some economists recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa change his Cabinet if he wants to boost the country's economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make sweeping changes to his Cabinet in a bid to boost the country's ailing economy.

Talks of a Cabinet reshuffle have gained traction after the governing African National Congress (ANC) recently elected a new national executive committee.

Several ANC bigwigs, who also double as Cabinet ministers, failed to make the cut for the party's highest decision-making body between conferences.

This has left Ramaphosa in a tight spot regarding the future of his executive with some calls from the ANC to include the new names in the Cabinet.

Economic experts believe Ramaphosa can no longer afford to put off the cabinet reshuffle if he wants to meet his targets for economic growth and recovery.

The comments come on the back of grim projections for the country's economy amid rolling blackouts and high unemployment.

Jannie Roussouw said that the economic cluster doesn't inspire confidence: "We don't have good ANC people in parliament any longer."

Economist Dale Mckinley agreed, adding Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi should be axed: "As a former unionist, I have personal respect for him but as a minister, he hasn't performed at all."

Mckinely also believes Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's job is on the line.

"He's been there for a long time; I think we need new blood."

Ramaphosa has only reshuffled his Cabinet once in his five-year presidential term.

This was back in August 2021.