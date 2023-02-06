Dlamini-Zuma in Komani on poor service delivery 'fact-finding mission'

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's visit comes after the community shut down the N6 to the protest over poor service delivery in the Eastern Cape town.

EAST LONDON - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is visiting Komani in the Eastern Cape as part of a fact-finding mission.

The visit comes after communities under the embattled Enoch Mgijima local municipality shut down the N6 from Johannesburg to East London in protest over poor service delivery.

The minister was expected to engage with various stakeholders, government officials, and members of the community, including Eastern Cape COGTA MEC Zolile Williams.

Section 139 of the Constitution has been invoked to allow national government to take control of the financially distressed municipality.

As a result of corruption allegations and mismanagement of funds, service delivery is poor. The people go without water and electricity for months on end.

Liqhayiya Stofile lives in one of the villages which forms part of the Enoch Mgijima municipality. She has been without electricity since 2018.

“We live in the village, there are elderly people living there without water and electricity. We haven’t had electricity since 2008 some 2004," Stofile said.