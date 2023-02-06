Deputy President of SA is president's call, says Parly returner Mashatile

Mashatile made a second return to the National Assembly as the Deputy President of the African National Congress.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile is playing it coy about becoming Cyril Ramaphosa’s number two.

He was on Monday sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the second time - opening the door to him replacing David Mabuza as the country’s deputy president.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Mashatile said for now, he’s happy to serve as an MP.

Mashatile joined the ANC’s parliamentary caucus as one of four new MPs.

And while expectations are high that he will soon succeed Mabuza - who has already resigned as deputy president - Mashatile played down that assumption.

“Well, I’ve been deployed here to Parliament by the ANC, and I’m the deputy president of the ANC. The deputy president of the country, is the prerogative of the president, he is the one who decides who should be deputy president, for now I’m happy to serve here.”

Mashatile took his oath alongside former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and presidential advisor Maropene Ramokgopa who became MPs for the first time.

Parks Tau, a former deputy minister and Joburg mayor rounds out the group of new ANC MPs to join the back benches.