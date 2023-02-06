The 2023 edition of the Cotton Fest in Johannesburg was an explosion of colour, swag and youth expression.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s almost a year since the passing of rapper and fashionista Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado - yet his legacy continues. The Cotton Fest is Riky Rick’s brainchild and legacy.

It puts accomplished and upcoming South African artists on the same stage to celebrate style as well as to create a space for young people to express themselves.

WATCH: COTTON FEST 2023: ‘WE NEVER DIE, WE MULTIPLY’