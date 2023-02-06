Bongeziwe Mabandla starts 2023 on a love note with new song

Multi-award-winning artist Bongeziwe Mabandla speaks about his new song 'Noma Bangathini' ahead of his fourth album.

JOHANNESBURG - Multi-award-winning artist Bongeziwe Mabandla has given his fans a reason to celebrate love

with his new song Noma Bangathini.

He said it is a song about being imperfect and in love and loving an imperfect person.

During an interview on Radio 702 Mabandla explained that the new song is no different from most of his songs that are inspired by love.

“The song is about a separation between two people who try to rekindle that love and because when couples go through a tough time, it is important not to focus on what other people are saying, and its also about trusting that feeling that you have about someone.”

The song is packed with a fusion of dynamic sounds produced by Tiago Correia-Paulo - who effortlessly springboards the music to a rich and captivating terrain, where synthesisers or drum loops are as vital as Mabandla’s signature acoustic guitar.

But to Mabandla the most intricate part was writing the lyrics.

“Tiago’s whole approach is dynamic and the lyrics has to match the final product. I spent most of the time trying to come up with the perfect lyrics because that’s where for me the artistry comes in. But I have to credit Tiago because we created this magic together.”

While fans looked forward to Mabandla’s fourth album, the muso said that he is planning to go around the country to perform his new song, especially in places where he had never performed like Bloemfontein and Mexico.

Listen to the full conversation below: