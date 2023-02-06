ANC KZN warns officials not to ask for bribes in exchange for public services

Provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma addressed ANC supporters at the party's 111th anniversary provincial celebrations in Hammarsdale, Durban at the weekend.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that community members should not have to pay bribes to receive government services.

The party in the province urged government officials to render free services.

“Government officials must know that our people, when they are in need of help, should not be made offers to bribe, they must instead be helped,” said Duma.

Duma vowed that officials would be held accountable when it came to service provision.

Some communities in KwaZulu-Natal continued to experience service delivery problems, including a lack of water, electricity and proper roads and housing.