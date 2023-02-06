ANC in Ekurhuleni accuses DA of using courts to cling to power

ANC in Ekurhuleni alleges the DA has no regard for democracy or service delivery, and that they just want power.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of using the courts to try and hang on to power.

The ANC has been admitted as a friend of the court and is calling on the city of Ekurhuleni to resist the DA's court action.

Last week, the DA was granted an urgent interdict against a special council sitting.

The party alleged that the DA had no regard for democracy, and was only interested in clinging to power, and causing a decline in services and infrastructure maintenance in the city.

The ANC said other political parties successfully removed DA speaker Raymond Dhlamini from office earlier this month as part of their effort to rid the city of the DA-led coalition.

ANC Ekurhuleni acting regional secretary, Moipone Mhlongo, said the party was calling on its partners in council to resist the DA's gimmicks, and to work with the accounting officer to meet compliance deadlines and advance service delivery.