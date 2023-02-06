African Mining Indaba underway in Cape Town

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe would open the event on Monday, while President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address delegates on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Mining sector heavyweights were gathered at the Cape Town International Convention on Monday for the largest mining-focused event on the continent.

The annual African Mining Indaba - exploring ways in which to attract investments in African mining - would run until Thursday.

The Indaba was expected to attract mining executives, government officials and investors.

READ: Ramaphosa wants mining backlog and prospecting rights sorted

Delegates would be looking at current trends, challenges facing the sector and ways in which to address these.

“[We aim] to discover pockets of excellence and how this can be replicated across our continent,” said Mining Indaba senior manager for communications strategy, Laura Cornish.

Cornish said the event would also serves as a learning platform.

“When industry and government are actually able to come together under that one roof and work and explore collaborative opportunities, this is when it fosters an alignment of ideas and that decreases or actually lessens the barriers to alignment.”

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe would open the event on Monday, while President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address delegates on Tuesday.