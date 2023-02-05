SANDF soldier sentenced to 15 years behind bars for wife's murder

SANDF soldier Bernard Zondi was found guilty of killing his wife, Nonkululeko Majola, in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG -The Camperdown Magistrates Court has sentenced a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier to 15 years in prison for the murder of his wife.

The court found Bernard Zondi guilty of killing his wife, Nonkululeko Majola, in 2018. While Zondi maintained that his wife had committed suicide, the State said he had killed her with his personal firearm.

The court also deemed him unfit to possess a firearm.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the finalisation of the case, highlighting their priority of combating gender-based violence and femicide.

"The State was adamant that he killed her, and the prosecution led expert evidence to this effect. Eradicating gender-based violence and femicide remains a priority of the organisation," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.