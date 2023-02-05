SAVA: SA doesn't have enough qualified vets to fill available vacancies

The South African Veterinary Association is attempting to get veterinary professionals back on the country's critical skills list to tackle the imbalance.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Veterinary Association (SAVA) said the ever-decreasing number of veterinary professionals in the country was creating a critical imbalance between the number of vacant posts and people qualified to fill them.

The association said it was taking steps to get veterinary professionals back on the critical skills list, after the profession was removed in 2022.

Managing director of SAVA, Gert Steyn, said the association did not receive a response from government on their proposal, yet.

READ: SAVA says govt mum on plea to get veterinarians back on critical skills list

"Over 60% of positions that are advertised - this is now the combination rural and urban - are still vacant after 12 months, but if you are a veterinarian trying to find a job, 50% of them find a job within one month.

“So, it shows that there's a critical imbalance. In theory in a fairly even labour market, one would expect this to be fairly equal - around three to six months - but this is obviously an anomaly,” Steyn explained.

Steyn said the number of students doing veterinary studies was dwindling, adding that this also impacted on sourcing lecturers for the course.

“A massive concern from both academics and general veterinarians was about how do we staff that faculty because, as it is, it’s difficult to [find staff].

"Certain positions at [Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital] have remained unfilled for a bit of time."

The University of Pretoria’s Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute is the only institution offering a Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree in South Africa.