SAHRC approves suspension of Nic Diederichs pupil after violent assault

Nic Diederichs Technical High School suspended a male pupil who was filmed assaulting a girl at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says the suspension of a pupil from Nic Diederichs Technical High School in Krugersdorp will send a strong message that schools are not places of violence.

This comes after a 25-second video clip went viral on social media, where two boys can be seen confronting a fellow pupil in the video, seemingly filmed by another pupil.

During the confrontation, the girl, who was sitting on the school staircase, can be seen standing up to defend herself after one of the boys hands something to the pupil next to him before he violently pushes the girl down and assaults her.

The commission said it was important that schools acted swiftly when acts of violence or gender-based violence occurred.

"The school correctly immediately commence with disciplinary procedures against the implicated learner. This is also a wake-up call for all parents that discipline starts at home - parents have a huge responsibility to bring up well disciplined children with respect for the physical integrity of others and with anti-violence values."

Amnesty International South Africa condemned the incident, and said it was disturbed by the behaviour of pupils at the school.

Spokesperson for the organisation, Mienke Steytler, said violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in schools, and that the assault of the girl learner was tantamount to gender-based violence.

Steytler said it was the responsibility of government to ensure that learning environments were free from violence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education Department said it was pleased that the perpetrator was suspended and will not be allowed back to the school before necessary rehabilitation.