'Abnormal' and 'strange': Political parties weigh in on Mabuza's resignation

Mabuza announced his resignation on the sidelines of a funeral in Mpumalanga on Saturday, a process the ACDP and COPE said was not a normal way of stepping down.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say the announcement of Deputy President David Mabuza's resignation should have been announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and not at a family gathering.



Mabuza told mourners at a funeral service in Mpumalanga on Sunday that Ramaphosa would soon inform the country he was stepping down.

He said he had agreed with Ramaphosa that he must step down as the country's second-in-command, to allow newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile to take over.

This followed weeks of speculation.

However, the African Christian Democratic Party's (ACDP) Wayne Thring questioned the outgoing deputy president's conduct for announcing his desire to resign at a family gathering and not through the Presidency.

"We view his resignation as strange in the sense that his resignation was announced at a family funeral. Normally and officially the announcement is done by the president of the country, where the president takes the nation into his confidence in terms of the circumstances surrounding such a resignation.

"The announcement should have been done by the president of the country," Thring said.

Congress of the People's (COPE) Dennis Bloem said Mabuza's conduct was abnormal and unacceptable.

"This is a very sad moment for South Africa where we hear the resignation of a deputy president of a country announcing at a funeral his intention to resign before he has resigned.

"It is such an abnormal situation. We as the voters can never accept such a situation."