Police continue to investigate murder of TUT student Ntokozo Xaba

21-year-old Ntokozo Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence, where friends and fellow TUT students will host a candlelit vigil on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The police say they will continue investigating the murder of 21-year-old Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Xaba.

Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens on Thursday.

Her ex-boyfriend, believed to be a Blue Bulls rugby player, has been taken in for questioning after he was arrested by police in connection with the murder.



The motive behind Xaba's murder is not yet known.

Her death again cast the spotlight on the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) that continued to ravage the country.

According to police, Xaba's ex-boyfriend was left alone with her on Wednesday night after friends visited her at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens.

The Blue Bulls Rugby Union said it condemned all forms of GBV, and expressed concern that the country continued to bleed because children and women were not safe.

TUT said it would provide all the necessary support to the family of the third-year integrated communications student.

On Sunday night, friends and fellow TUT students will host a candlelit vigil at the Ekhaya residence where Xaba had lived for three years, and where her life was cut short.