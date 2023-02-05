Measles campaign: Gauteng health dept aims to reach at least 4 million children

The province currently has 37 cases of measles, with more than 400,000 children between six months and 15 years vaccinated against measles so far.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng health department says over 400,000 children between the ages of six months and 15 years have been vaccinated against measles since the start of the campaign.

The province currently has 37 cases of measles, with 25 recorded in Ekurhuleni.

The City of Ekurhuleni has vaccinated over 120,000 children, with a target of over one million.

The department said it planned to vaccinate over four million children to curb the spread of the disease.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba urged parents, guardians, and caregivers to consent to the forms that children bring from school for them to get immunised.

"It’s important to protect our children against measles."