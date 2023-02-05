Mashaba leads walk to Lily Mine on two-day commemoration of tragedy

Herman Mashaba said he would ask for the families of three workers whose remains are yet to be retrieved since the 2016 tragedy to be allowed onto the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is leading a walk to the Lily Mine in Mpumalanga in its two-day commemoration of the tragedy in 2016.

Sunday marked seven years since the mine in Barberton collapsed, with three of the mine’s employees being trapped underground.



READ: 1,000 days later & families of trapped Lily Mine workers feel betrayed by govt

There were initially search and rescue missions to retrieve the remains of Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule, and Solomon Nyirenda, but this was later abandoned.

Mashaba said he would ask the mine's business rescue practitioners to allow the families of the three employees access to the mine.

"Do you remember when they set up sites, they had a court order refusing them into the mine. They said they must be at least one kilometre away from the mine".

ActionSA President @HermanMashaba is at Lily Mine to mark 7 years since the collapse of Lily Mine that trapped 3 miners underground.



He is joined by Mpumalanga Chairperson @ThokoMashiane and ActionSA National Spokesperson @MikaNgobeni. #JusticeForLilyMine pic.twitter.com/bhaccuWRUd ' ActionSA (@Action4SA) February 5, 2023