Mabuza resignation: Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet

Deputy President David Mabuza confirmed on Saturday that he tendered his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa, to make space for Paul Mashatile.

JOHANNESBURG - Following Deputy President David Mabuza's decision to tender his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa, pressure is mounting on Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet.

Mabuza, who had been deputy president since Ramaphosa became president in 2018, announced his desire to vacate his office at a funeral service in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

He said he was stepping down as the country's second in command to make space for Paul Mashatile, who was elected as African National Congress (ANC) deputy president at the party's elective conference in December.

This comes as Mashatile was expected to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Monday, ahead of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Mashatile's return to Parliament would pave the way for Ramaphosa to name him as the country's deputy president.

The African Christian Democratic Party's (ACDP) deputy president Wayne Thring said Mabuza's resignation was expected for some time.

"Mr. Mabuza made the announcement at a funeral - perhaps it's symbolic of the coming demise of the ruling party come 2024. When Mr. Mabuza become or was elected deputy president of South Africa, it was under a cloud of allegations of corruption during his tenure as Premier of Mpumalanga".

The Freedom Front Plus also said the resignation was not surprising.

"He said he was going to resign, and even after the elective conference, it was quite clear he will resign. The other fact is that no one will ever notice the change, because in great respect towards him in his role as deputy president, not much was done by him".