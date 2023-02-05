Higher education dept condemns murder of TUT student Ntokozo Xaba

The department said while her murder, believed to be a gender-based violence case, was tragic, authorities responded swiftly when her ex-boyfriend was taken in for questioning.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Higher Education and Training has strongly condemned the murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Xaba.

Xaba, a student in her final year of study, was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens on Thursday morning, after she was last seen with her ex-boyfriend the night before.

The department said her murder was believed to be a gender-based violence case.

While saddened by the tragic incident, spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said the department was pleased with the swift response of law enforcement authorities.

On Friday, Xaba's ex-boyfriend, believed to be a Blue Bulls player, was taken in by the police for questioning, after reportedly being the last person to see her alive.

The motive behind Xaba's murder is not yet known.

On Sunday night, friends and fellow TUT students will host a candlelit vigil at the Ekhaya residence where Xaba had lived for three years, and where her life was cut short.

Mnisi said the department would release a ministerial task team report on sexual harassment and gender-based violence in the university sector in due course.

