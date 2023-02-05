Go

Gauteng education dept to send psycho-social team to high school after shooting

A man was killed on Friday at Kagiso Secondary School by one of the teachers in self defence, leaving pupils traumatised.

FILE: The Gauteng education department will dispatch psych-social teams to Kagiso Secondary School after a shooting took place on the premises. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com
FILE: The Gauteng education department will dispatch psych-social teams to Kagiso Secondary School after a shooting took place on the premises. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com
05 February 2023 11:20

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says its psycho-social team will be dispatched to Kagiso Secondary School following a shooting incident where a man was killed.

A 22-year-old man was killed at the school on Friday, after he allegedly forced entry into the premises, demanding to see the principal.

READ: Ekurhuleni calls on community to work with police to end school violence

He allegedly held the teachers at the school hostage with a knife.

It was believed that he later stabbed one of the teachers, who shot him in self defence.

The department said the team would be sent to the school on Monday.

READ: PMB school shooting leaves edu dept concerned about pupil, staff safety

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupils were traumatised after the incident.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA