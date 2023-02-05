Gauteng education dept to send psycho-social team to high school after shooting
A man was killed on Friday at Kagiso Secondary School by one of the teachers in self defence, leaving pupils traumatised.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says its psycho-social team will be dispatched to Kagiso Secondary School following a shooting incident where a man was killed.
A 22-year-old man was killed at the school on Friday, after he allegedly forced entry into the premises, demanding to see the principal.
He allegedly held the teachers at the school hostage with a knife.
It was believed that he later stabbed one of the teachers, who shot him in self defence.
The department said the team would be sent to the school on Monday.
Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupils were traumatised after the incident.