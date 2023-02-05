Free State education dept investigating corporal punishment allegations

Images circulating on social media allegedly depict the principal of Ntsu Secondary School using corporal punishment after a pupil reportedly skipped detention.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Department of Education has expressed concern about allegations of corporal punishment at Ntsu Secondary School in Bethlehem.

This comes after images circulated on various social media platforms allegedly depicting the school’s principal using corporal punishment after a pupil reportedly skipped detention.

The department said it was investigating the incident, and would take harsh action against anyone who violated the ban.

The department said school governing bodies (SGB) had to to work towards the elimination of corporal punishment in schools.

Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba urged teachers and staff at the school to "desist from administering corporal punishment against learners."

"We also urge SGB to make sure that they monitor the use of corporal punishment in our schools. But equally, we also urge learners to exercise high levels of discipline in school," he said.