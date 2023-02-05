EFF wants to rope in taxi industry to take part in national shutdown march

Malema said the taxi industry was 'available' to meet over being a 'source of support' for the EFF on 20 March.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will engage the taxi industry to take part in its march, as it prepares to hold a picket over the country's energy crisis.

The party announced that it would have a national shutdown on 20 March, as debilitating power cuts continued.

There have been multiple pickets over the power crisis since the beginning of the year, with political parties and civil society organisations marching to Megawatt Park and the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD.

The EFF said the taxi industry was part of the working class and was readily available to be engaged.

EFF leader Julius Malema said on the day, nothing would move.

“We are going to work with them, we are going to meet them. They are readily available to be met, to be engaged, so that they can be a source of support for the EFF on the 20th of March."