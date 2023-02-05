Dlamini-Zuma will ‘punish’ SA ‘again’ if she leads state of disaster - DA

The DA said Dlamini-Zuma abused her powers in 2020 when a state of disaster was declared over COVID-19, and would do so again should she lead the charge with a load shedding state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected a suggestion from the African National Congress’ (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the national state of disaster on load shedding, should it be declared.

According to reports, the suggestion arose during the ANC’s NEC lekgotla.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa alluded to the possibility of a state of disaster being declared over load shedding.

"There's broad agreement that we should move in that direction... work is already underway within government to establish whether the legal requirements for the declaration of a national state of disaster are met," Ramaphosa told the ANC lekgotla.

"It was observed that it would be necessary to have a national state of disaster, because that would enable us to have the instruments that would be necessary to fully address the challenge that our nation faces."

Declaring a state of disaster could unlock funds by removing red tape and other processes that slowed down the use of funds for emergency needs.

But the DA said Dlamini-Zuma abused her powers in 2020 when a state of disaster was declared over COVID-19.

It added that it would not support a state of disaster unless a detailed outline of its structure, together with how it would be implemented, was tabled in Parliament.

"We will not agree to any outrageous plan to have [Dlamini-Zuma] punish South Africans once again, over an electricity crisis that was manufactured by the ANC," the DA’s Mineral Resources and Energy spokesperson Kevin Mileham said.

