CoCT implements 'stupid rule button' for staff to optimise service delivery

There might not be stupid questions, but to the City of Cape Town, there could be stupid rules.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town introduced what it called the "stupid rule button" on municipal staff's computer desktops.

The introduction was a bid by the city to ensure more efficient service delivery for Capetonians, functioning as a solution to cut the red tape.

As part of its I Mean Business campaign, all staff members' computer desktops were equipped with the 'stupid rule button'.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis explained how it worked: "They can hit it at any time about any customs, practices, ways of working, rules, bureaucracy, or just plain red tape that they have to follow in their daily work that needs to change.

“In this way, we aim to improve the ease of doing business in Cape Town and enhance the general service delivery experience of all Capetonians, by removing all self-imposed red tape that is unnecessary or too bureaucratic to deliver a service quickly and easily."