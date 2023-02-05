ANC to swear in new MPs after wave of recent resignations

Last week, Mervyn Dirks and Tshilidzi Munyai, Masefako Dikgale, and Matshidiso Mfikoe tendered their resignations as members of Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Two new members of the African National Congress (ANC) are set to be sworn in as members of Parliament (MPs), as the parliamentary caucus welcomes four new members.

Last week, Tshilidzi Munyai, Mervyn Dirks, Masefako Dikgale, and Matshidiso Mfikoe tendered their resignations as MPs.

The ANC's parliamentary caucus said the new members would be sworn in at the speaker's office on Monday.

Following the four resignations last week, Paul Mashatile is among the members that will be taking their oaths as new MPs on Monday.

Mashatile was nominated to fill Tshilidzi Munyai's seat, following his resignation on Monday.

Maropene Ramokgopa, along with Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau, will also fill the open seats.

The ANC parliamentary caucus thanked the former members for their dedication in the time that they were MPs, and congratulated the new members.