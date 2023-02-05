ANC in KZN to finally deliver January 8 statement

The KZN ANC is expected to present its plan of action for 2023, in an address that typically takes place in January.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) will deliver its January 8 statement for the province on Sunday.

Though the event is usually held in January, following the party’s national statement the province postponed its own event to Sunday.

The KZN ANC is expected to present its plan of action for this year.

Party supporters will gather at the Mpumalanga stadium in Hammersdale, West of Durban.

It is the first under the provincial leadership elected in July last year.



Party provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma was expected to reflect on key issues around some of the province’s resolutions to be implemented.

And with the party having lost municipalities during the 2021 local government elections, the party still has the task of convincing voters to vote for them in next year’s election.