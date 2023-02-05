ANC in KZN says it wants to accountability to ‘bring hope’ to communities

The party told supporters that instead of making promises to communities during door-to-door campaigns, it would account for what had been done thus far.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it is adopting a new strategy on door-to-door campaigns.

The party said instead of making promises to communities, it would account for what had been done thus far, pointing to service delivery under the ANC-led government, said ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma at the party’s January 8 statement in Hammersdale, West of Durban.

Usually during door-to-door campaigns, political parties including the ANC try to convince voters to vote for them by making promises – many of which are oftentimes not kept.

Duma told party supporters that there would be accountability this time around.



“We said our door-to-door campaign will be different this year. We won’t tell people what they want - we know what communities want. But we need to account to them in order to bring them hope.”

During the 2021 local government elections, the ANC lost various municipalities in the province.

Duma said ANC-led governments had to account to communities.