ANC in Ekurhuleni calls on city to oppose DA's 'attempted abuse' of the courts

The ANC in Ekurhuleni and the DA continue to have a tug-of-war over the removal of Council speaker Raymond Dhlamini.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni is calling on the city to oppose what it calls the Democratic Alliances's (DA) frivolous and desperate attempt to abuse the courts, after the DA was granted an urgent interdict against a special council sitting.



City Manager Imogen Mashazi scheduled the sitting to take place last Monday after seven minority parties filed a motion of no confidence against Council Speaker Raymond Dhlamini.

However, the sitting could not take place, after the Johannesburg High Court approved the party and Dhlamini's application to prevent the sitting from taking place.

This means he will continue his duties as speaker.

