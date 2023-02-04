TUT on Xaba murder: 'Regretful that women continue to look over their shoulder'

On Thursday, 21-year-old Ntokozo Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence - Ekhaya Junction.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has condemned acts of violence on and off campus, following the death of 21-year-old student Ntokozo Xaba.

On Thursday, Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence - Ekhaya Junction.

Xaba was in the third and final year of her studies in Integrated Communication.

According to police, she was drinking with friends and her ex-boyfriend at a house in Pretoria Gardens on Wednesday.

READ: Ex-boyfriend of murdered TUT student taken in for questioning by police

TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe conveyed the institution's condolences to Xaba's family.

“The Tshwane University of Technology can confirm with deep sadness and regret the passing of a third-year female student who resides at the Ekhaya Junction residence.”

She said Xaba met her untimely death in what appears to be an incident of gender-based violence.

READ: Blue Bulls 'aware' of player's alleged involvement in TUT student murder case

“We remain shocked and regretful that women locally and the world over continue to look over their shoulder even amongst fellow students and communities."

Tshisikhawe said the institution is still waiting for an official report from the police.