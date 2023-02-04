Three SA Tourism board members resign amid controversial R1bn Hotspur deal
Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen, and Rosemary Anderson have resigned with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG - Three SA Tourism board members have resigned with immediate effect, amid an outcry over money earmarked to sponsor English football team - Tottenham Hotspur.
Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen, and Rosemary Anderson informed the Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu of their resignations, confirmed SA Tourism.
The resignations follow a difference of opinion, according to a joint statement released by the trio on Friday.
Duminy and Nadasen were serving their third term on the board.
Board chairperson Dr Aubrey Mhlongo thanked the now-former board members for their "invaluable contribution and oversight of the entity during their tenure."
Their resignations come amid a week of questions and calls for clarity about SA Tourism's over R900 million deal with the football club.
SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo defended the much talked about deal on Thursday, following a Daily Maverick report on the story.