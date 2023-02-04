The truth shouldn't cost you your life: Equal Education on Thulani Maseko

JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education’s general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube said that the killing of activists needed to stop.

Madubedube’s comments come on the back of the murder of Swazi human rights lawyer and activist Thulani Maseko in January.

Maseko was shot dead at his home in Luhleko in eSwatini. He had for years been lobbying to end monarchy rule in eSwatini.

Though his death was described by other activists as a “targeted killing,” the nation’s government has distanced itself from any involvement.

Earlier in the week, more than 50 organisations and individuals, including Equal Education, wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as to the Ministers of Police, Justice and International Relations, calling for the South African government to publicly condemn Maseko’s death.

They also called for government to acknowledge “the widespread threats to the lives of activists across Southern Africa”.

Madubedube said that the truth should not put activists' lives at risk.

“The country must know that we are not afraid. But we absolutely cannot go on allowing government powers to simply kill and remove activists from life because we are threatened by the truth.”

Madubedube described Maseko as a friend of Equal Education and as a “warm and ethically and morally sound and conscious black man and activist”.

“It can’t be that the repression has gotten so bad if you speak out of turn you are murdered in your home or around those you love.

“And the trouble, here, is if that we don’t do anything collectively as a society, as civil society, we are going to give leeway for people to imagine us as human rights defenders as vulnerable and continue to exploit us in those ways,” said Madubedube.