Teen killed, 5-year-old injured in Manenberg drive-by shooting

According to police, the five-year-old was shot in the head when unknown suspects fired towards unsuspecting victims on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A 17-year-old has been killed while a five-year-old is in critical condition after being caught in a crossfire in Manenberg on Saturday morning.

The police’s lan Bennett said unknown suspects fired gunshots down Thames Avenue.

“It is alleged that unknown suspects pulled up with a vehicle in Seine Road and fired several random shots down Thames Avenue towards where the unsuspecting victims were standing. After they fled the scene, they left two boys with serious gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.”

Bennett said the 17-year-old boy died from his injuries before he could receive medical treatment.

The five-year-old boy, who was shot in the head is in critical condition in the hospital.

A case of murder and attempted has been opened for investigation.



No arrests have been made and police urge anyone with information to contact their nearest station.