Powerball results: Friday, 03 February 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 03 February 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 17, 32, 35, 42, 43 PB: 06

PowerBall Plus: 04, 09, 12, 27, 37 PB: 15

