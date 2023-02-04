Powerball results: Friday, 03 February 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 03 February 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 17, 32, 35, 42, 43 PB: 06
PowerBall Plus: 04, 09, 12, 27, 37 PB: 15
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 03/02/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 3, 2023
#PowerBall: 17, 32, 35, 42, 43#PowerBall: 06#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 09, 12, 27, 37#PowerBall: 15 pic.twitter.com/RT8wtxhZSD