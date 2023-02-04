Malema on EFF governing Gauteng municipalities: ‘We’re going to be the best’

Malema said with the recent swearing-in of two EFF councillors as Joburg MMCs, the party wanted to show the public that they can govern.

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, said that his party has set its sights on governing municipalities in the province.

Malema was speaking at the party's first Gauteng plenum of the third Provincial People's Assembly, in Kempton Park, on Saturday.

Two EFF councillors were sworn in as Johannesburg Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs) in mayor Thapelo Ahmad's executive.

The party's caucus leader, Sepetlele Raseruthe, was appointed MMC for Public Safety, while the Health and Social Development portfolio is now headed by Ennie Makhafola.

Malema said that they wanted to show the public that they could govern.

“We are going to govern and we’re going to be the best. In health in Johannesburg, we’re going to be the best. In public safety in Johannesburg, we’re going to be the best.

“In the speaker of Ekurhuleni, we’re going to be the best. We’re going to take five MMCs in Ekurhuleni. We are going to be the best!”

He also weighed in on the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Kenny Kunene's appointment as MMC for Transport.

Malema said that if he had a choice, the EFF would not work with the PA, but they are represented in council.

“There’s something that you guys forget, that Kenny Kunene and those PA organisation of ex-convicts...they were elected by the people.”