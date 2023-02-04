Free State PEC recalls Premier Sisi Ntombela

Last month, Ntombela failed in her bid to nab the position of ANC provincial chair after losing to Mxolisi Dukwana at the provincial elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) has taken a decision to recall Premier Sisi Ntombela and Mangaung mayor Gertrude Mothupi.

Eyewitness News understands that this will be communicated later on Saturday.

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) is holding a lekgotla where the assessment of governance at provincial and local levels forms part of the agenda.

Mothupi has been the mayor of the embattled Mangaung metro for just over two months, following the axing of Mxolisi Siyonzana who was also recalled in November.

The municipality has been plagued by serious allegations of maladministration, mismanagement of funds, corruption, and service delivery.