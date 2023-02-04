Ekurhuleni calls on community to work with police to end school violence

Eighteen-year-old Shawn Mphela was stabbed during a fight after school with a group of boys on Thursday, following an earlier altercation during school hours.

JOHANNESBURG - The city of Ekurhuleni has condemned violence in schools, after the death of a Grade 10 learner from Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan.

The education department said the fight was started after some learners used pepper spray on their classmates and while the incident was resolved, it later escalated after school when the perpetrators emerged with other boys who are not from the school to start the fight.

Two boys were hospitalised, one of whom is a learner who allegedly escaped with minor injuries, and the other being one of the alleged perpetrators who was seriously injured.

The city has also passed its condolences to the Mphela family.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Warren Gwilt:

“The City condemns any form of bullying or violence in our communities and schools. It is sad that a young life was lost due to bullying in school and we urge our residents to join hands with law enforcement in ensuring that all our communities are safe.”

Meanwhile, Kagiso Secondary School learners had to be sent home on Friday following a shooting incident at the school, according to the Gauteng Education Department.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the school after he allegedly forced entry into the premises, demanding to see the principal.

It's alleged that the man pulled out a knife and stabbed a teacher who shot him multiple times in retaliation.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said the learners were addressed and will be provided with counselling.

"Our psycho-support team will be at the school on Monday for those who need the support, and we will take it from there. It is very unfortunate what happened at the school. Learners are traumatised by what they saw.'