David Mabuza confirms resignation as deputy president of South Africa

Mabuza made the announcement on the sidelines of a funeral in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has confirmed that he has tendered his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There has been wide speculation about Mabuza's resignation, however, the presidency has refused to comment on the matter.

On the sidelines of a funeral in Mpumalanga on Saturday, Mabuza announced it was only logical that he step down as the country's second-in-command, to make space for Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile succeeded Mabuza as the African National Congress' (ANC's) deputy president after he was elected at the party's national conference in December, which brought about mumblings of an impending cabinet reshuffle.

Mabuza's public confirmation of his desire to depart the presidency follows a series of political events which saw Mashatile confirmed as an ANC member of parliament (MP) earlier this week.