Zimbabwean Embassy offers help to citizens that want to return home from SA

The Zimbabwean Embassy encourages people to take the opportunity given to return home as the ZEP expiry date looms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean Embassy has urged those who want to return to the country to make use of an opportunity being provided by its embassy here.

The Zimbabwean government has offered to help its citizens, who are willing to return home from South Africa.

The embassy made the announcement on Thursday, stating that online applications for this process are open.

The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) is set to expire in June with those wanting to stay in South Africa told that they need to re-apply.

The Zimbabwean Embassy said after ZEP holders make their applications online, it will also embark on physical visits to these citizens through multiple teams.

It said it will also set up registration sites across the country for those who cannot apply online.

Home Affairs announced in November 2021 that the ZEP would be terminated in December of that year.

Since then, the department has extended the deadline to June this year, after interventions from advocacy groups.

However, the department has since said that it will no longer extend the given deadline.