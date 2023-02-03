Zille: ActionSA trying to bring DA in Ekurhuleni down 'speaks for itself'

ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance were once in bed as coalition partners in the City of Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal council chair Helen Zille says ActionSA’s call for the Gauteng government to intervene in the city of Ekurhuleni simply exposes its agenda.

She accused ActionSA of bringing the DA down.

Zille was speaking to Eyewitness News following the removal of DA speaker of council Raymond Dhlamini on Thursday.

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Nthabiseng Tshivhenga is now the interim speaker of the City of Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA said Tshivhenga's election as acting speaker of the Ekurhuleni council was illegitimate and called on the Gauteng government to intervene urgently.

READ: Election of Ekurhuleni interim speaker 'illegitimate and illegal' - ActionSA

Zille has questioned why ActionSA would turn to the African National Congress (ANC) provincial government for assistance.

ActionSA, which was once a DA coalition partner in the city has raised concerns over Dhlamini’s handling of the council and its impact on stability in the city.

Dhlamini was removed in absentia when parties continued with the meeting after he suspended the sitting and walked away.

Zille said that ActionSA turning to the ANC for help speaks for itself.

“Well, it just exposes what ActionSA is all about. ActionSA pulled out of our coalition in Ekurhuleni and now they’re trying to bring us down. It speaks for itself.”