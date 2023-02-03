Go

Western Cape police on a mission to clamp down on illegal crayfish trade

On Wednesday, police arrested three people in Milnerton who were caught with crayfish worth around R9 million.

Crayfish worth millions was found in a warehouse in Milnerton. Picture: pixabay.com
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police arrested three people after they were caught red-handed with crayfish worth around R9 million rand.

The suspects were nabbed on Wednesday at a warehouse in Milnerton following an investigation.

The police's Nowonga Sukwana said officers were initially alerted to information about a truck that was hijacked, which led them to the suspects.

“[These are] efforts to rule out the illegal trade of crayfish in the Western Cape and bring the perpetrators thereof to book. The suspects were arrested in a warehouse in Milnerton in possession of 180 cooler boxes of crayfish.”

The suspects are due to appear in court once charged.

