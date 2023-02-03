Western Cape police on a mission to clamp down on illegal crayfish trade

On Wednesday, police arrested three people in Milnerton who were caught with crayfish worth around R9 million.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police arrested three people after they were caught red-handed with crayfish worth around R9 million rand.

The suspects were nabbed on Wednesday at a warehouse in Milnerton following an investigation.

The police's Nowonga Sukwana said officers were initially alerted to information about a truck that was hijacked, which led them to the suspects.

“[These are] efforts to rule out the illegal trade of crayfish in the Western Cape and bring the perpetrators thereof to book. The suspects were arrested in a warehouse in Milnerton in possession of 180 cooler boxes of crayfish.”

The suspects are due to appear in court once charged.