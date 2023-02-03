Western Cape Health aims to vaccinate 95% of province's children against measles

Five cases of measles were reported in the province recently.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says it plans to vaccinate 95% of children under the age of 15 years against measles disease.

This comes after five cases of measles were reported in the province recently.

The department says the vaccination drive will target children who are in public schools, creches, and daycare centres.

Parents and caregivers with children who aren't attending school are urged to take their children to the nearest clinic.

The vaccination campaign will take place from Monday 6 February until the 31st of March.

Government says unvaccinated children are at risk of measles and its complications, which can also lead to death.

It says one of the common symptoms is fever, which normally lasts between 10 to 12 days.