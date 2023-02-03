Those accused of doing 'sick things' to children 'too sick' to go to court - NPO

Women and Men Against Child Abuse say it's 'unbelievable' how sexual abuse-accused people don't want to account for allegations against them.

CAPE TOWN - Women and Men Against Child Abuse told Eyewitness News on Thursday that it was pleased that a warrant of arrest was issued for a retired Cape Town teacher accused of sexual abuse.

The former school teacher, who cannot be named yet, faces sexual assault charges that relate to incidents that took place almost 40 years ago. But he failed to appear in court on Wednesday, citing illness.

The man, who is now in his 70s, was accused of sexually abusing a pupil at the school in the mid 1980s and faces similar charges in the United Kingdom. He has so far managed to avoid extradition.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse's founding director Miranda Jordan was gob smacked that he did not pitch up to court.

"Actually, it's unbelievable how people accused of sickening behaviour towards children are themselves now too sick to face the consequences of their predation on vulnerable children."