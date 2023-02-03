SA Tourism interim CFO linked to agency paid to work on Spurs campaign: Report

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo told the media on Thursday that no agencies were involved as middlemen in the almost R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - The Daily Maverick has reported on another twist in the saga of SA Tourism’s nearly R1 billion investment in Tottenham Hotspur, following the marketing agency’s defence of its decision.

It said that interim CFO Johan van der Walt admitted to having ties to the agency named in original documents relating to the campaign.

The agency, WWP Group, was reportedly being paid for facilitating the campaign.

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo addressed the media on Thursday and was adamant that "no agencies" were involved as middlemen in the deal.

The Daily Maverick reported that in the initial PowerPoint presentation shown to the SA Tourism board, multiple references were made to WWP Group, that would be used in "activating" the sponsorship.

The presentation indicated the agency needed to be paid an upfront fee of R31.3 million.

The publication said Van der Walt was a director of several companies linked to WWP Group, and admitted to doing work directly for them in the past.

It said that Van der Walt's name was in the metadata of the initial PowerPoint presentation, revealing him as the author of the proposal.

The publication said the presentation, dated 27 January 2023, contained six separate references to an "agency" that was key to the implementation of the deal.

In the first reference, it stated that Tottenham Hotspur approached WWP Group.

The Daily Maverick said Khumalo did not respond to a question about the group.