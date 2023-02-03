Presidency: Plans under way to appoint Justice Molemela as SCA Judge President

President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded Molemela’s 15-year long ‘illustrious judicial career’, and invited the JSC to advise on her suitability for the position.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said that plans were under way to appoint Justice Mahube Betty Molemela as Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa, through Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, invited the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to advise on Molemela’s suitability for the position.

The position was vacant since the former incumbent, Justice Mandisa Maya, took office as the country’s new Deputy Chief Justice in September.

The President said that Molemela, first appointed as a Judge of the Free State High Court in 2008, established “an illustrious judicial career spanning over 15 years”.

She was elevated to the SCA in 2018 and served as a judge of the Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court, as well as an acting Judge of the Competition Appeal Court and of the Constitutional Court.

In terms of the Constitution, the president appoints the President of the SCA. However, he must first consult with the JSC.

In the interim, Judges Matter welcomed Molemela’s nomination, saying that should she be appointed, she would be one of only two female heads of court in the country, calling for “urgent steps to bring more women to the decision-making table”.