Police officers attend kidnapping workshop to bolster response to rising cases

A weeklong programme to combat kidnapping and extortion was held in Cape Town recently, in an effort to equip officers who investigate these cases.

CAPE TOWN - A workshop aimed at equipping South African law enforcement agencies on how to deal with kidnapping and extortion incidents has been hailed as a success.

The weeklong programme to combat kidnapping and extortion was held in the city recently.

Representatives from the United States, including the FBI, and the United Kingdom, presented the workshop.

ALSO READ: Rise in kidnapping cases could be a new criminal trend, say crime experts

The city's mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the workshop was needed not only to address these crimes, but to equip officers who investigated them.

"These crimes are on the increase in South Africa, and while we need to effectively address kidnapping and extortion, we also need to equip the officers who respond and investigate," Smith said.

"The knowledge gained and relationships built are invaluable in combatting the syndicates involved in these crimes in Cape Town.

"By working together, we are able to enhance our capabilities, strengthen our response, and possibly prevent some of these crimes."