Parts of South Africa in the grip of deadly gun violence

Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have been experiencing mass shootings over the past week.

CAPE TOWN - Gun violence continues to affect numerous communities across the country.

There've been several mass shootings over the past week in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

In the latest incident in the Cape Town community of Vrygrond Thursday night, two men were gunned down and the motive is unclear.

Earlier this week four people were shot and killed in Driftsands, while in Nyanga two were killed and five people were seriously wounded.

At least three murders have also been reported in Hanover Park.

In the Eastern Cape, ten people were killed in two attacks in Bityi and Qunu on Wednesday night.

Moreover, two gunmen in the Eastern Cape, in the KwaZakhele township in Gqeberha, entered a house and killed eight people.

In KwaZulu-Natal detectives are questioning witnesses in connection with a shooting at a men's hostel in KwaMashu that claimed the lives of four people.