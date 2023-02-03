Parliament still undecided on hate crimes and hate speech bill

The hate crimes and hate speech bill discussion has been ongoing for more than four years with political parties like the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus opposing it.

CAPE TOWN - A long-standing Prevention and Combatting of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill that could result in offenders' jail sentences is turning out to be a political hot potato in Parliament.

The bill has been in the pipeline for more than four years, but it’s only now that the justice committee is finalising it.

This week, tensions simmered over suggestions by Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery that it was primarily white Afrikaners - who are supporters of the Freedom Front Plus - who committed hate crimes.

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Glynnis Breytenbach said in her view, Jeffery’s comments about white people being the main perpetrators of hate crimes are offensive and border on hate speech.

"There are no statistics I’m aware of that he could have drawn on to reach that conclusion. It’s disparaging to say so. It demonstrates precisely why we are cautious about this bill," she said.

But Jeffery defended his remarks, saying it was well-known that white Afrikaners generally support the Freedom Front Plus.

"Even white Afrikaners can benefit from this bill if people start casting aspersions on them as a group."

He added that if hate crimes and hate speech legislation was already in effect, the Christmas holiday assault on black teenagers at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein would have been classified as a hate crime.

"There’s a lot happening out there and this legislation is urgently needed and I hope it will be given priority," said Jeffery.

Neither the DA nor the Freedom Front Plus supports the bill and they each said they will continue to oppose it.