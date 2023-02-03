Malema firearm discharge case postponed to September

EFF leader Julius Malema faces a charge that is related to an incident that occurred in July 2018 when he fired a rifle at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard has been postponed to September, for the continuity of evidence.

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman appeared at the East London Magistrates Court on Friday.

Malema is charged with the illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Following a week of proceedings, Magistrate Twanette Olivier postponed the case to 11 September.

The charges against the pair are related to an incident that took place in July 2018, after Malema allegedly fired a rifle at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations.

The case is expected to continue for three days until 14 September.